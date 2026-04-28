Mapping Philly US Atty's White Collar Enforcement Push

By Joseph Poluka, Jennifer Short and Rebecca Orel ( April 28, 2026, 3:42 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania announced the implementation of its White Collar Justice Program in September 2025, a move that reaffirmed the office's public commitment to white collar enforcement under U.S. Attorney David Metcalf....
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