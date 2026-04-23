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Trump Orders On Renewables Get A Judicial Reality Check

By Keith Goldberg ( April 23, 2026, 9:14 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration's antipathy toward renewable energy is hitting a courtroom wall as federal judges repeatedly block policies aimed at stymieing wind and solar projects and ding agencies for not adequately justifying their actions....

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