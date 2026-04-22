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EEOC 'Delayed Its Own' Antisemitism Probe, Penn Says

By Grace Elletson ( April 22, 2026, 4:52 PM EDT) -- The University of Pennsylvania has pushed back on the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's implication that it is delaying the agency's probe into antisemitism on campus by seeking a pause of a subpoena's enforcement, saying the EEOC's previous lack of urgency in the case undermines its argument....

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