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Expert Analysis

SEC's Enforcement Slowdown May Raise Oversight Questions

By Gerald Hodgkins, Lilia Abecassis and Destinee Haller ( April 27, 2026, 1:29 PM EDT) -- In the first six months of the 2026 fiscal year — from Oct. 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026 — the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission brought 67 enforcement actions,[1] continuing the steep decline of enforcement activity under Chairman Paul Atkins' leadership.[2]...

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