Logistics Update: Handling Iran War Supply Chain Limitations

By Jonathan Todd ( November 2, 2026, 5:53 PM EST) -- This article is part of a column that explores emerging legal issues affecting the transportation and logistics industry. This installment considers how supply chains are being affected by recent turmoil in the Middle East, and the legal considerations that arise from practical, commercial, legal and claims limitations under these circumstances....
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