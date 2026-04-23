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ITC Investigating Chinese Biopharma Chemicals Over Pricing

By Jack McLoone ( April 23, 2026, 1:32 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission is looking into whether Chinese imports of two chemicals used in biopharma manufacturing that are allegedly being sold at unfair prices are harming U.S. domestic industry, it said in a notice published Thursday....

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