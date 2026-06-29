Trump Picks Acting DOL Head To Serve As Labor Secretary

By Max Kutner ( June 29, 2026, 8:30 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump said Monday that he plans to nominate acting Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling to formally serve in the role, which has been vacant since the departure of Lori Chavez-DeRemer amid an internal watchdog investigation. ...
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