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CBRE Escapes Fraud Suit Over Jersey City Apartment Deal

By Carla Baranauckas ( April 23, 2026, 11:18 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state judge has handed a win to CBRE Inc. and two of its brokers in a Jersey City apartment development enterprise's suit alleging it was duped into a $19.5 million site deal, finding no reasonable jury could conclude the buyer justifiably relied on alleged misrepresentations about the number of units that could be built on the property. ...

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