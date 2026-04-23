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DOJ Watchdog To Review Handling Of Epstein Files

By Courtney Bublé ( April 23, 2026, 4:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice watchdog announced Thursday that it will be reviewing the department's release of the Epstein files after much bipartisan pushback that it has been slow and error-ridden....

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