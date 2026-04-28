Federal 401(k) Plan Would Create Fiduciary Litigation Risks

By Amanda Amert, Kimberly Jones and Craig Martin ( April 28, 2026, 5:42 PM EDT) -- In the State of the Union address on Feb. 24, President Donald Trump previewed a new federal initiative to make a public retirement plan option available to all American workers who otherwise lack access to an employer-sponsored plan.[1] Given its massive size and scope, such a program would undoubtedly open the door to litigation concerning those benefits....
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