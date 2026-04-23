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Ex-First Liberty Chief Ran $140M Ponzi Scheme, DOJ Says

By Kelcey Caulder ( April 23, 2026, 7:49 PM EDT) -- The owner and former president of the now-defunct Georgia-based First Liberty Building & Loan LLC was arraigned Thursday in Georgia federal court for allegedly orchestrating a $140 million Ponzi scheme, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Atlanta....

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