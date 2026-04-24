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Trump Makes Fresh US Tariff Threat Over UK Digital Tax

By Josh White ( April 24, 2026, 4:58 PM BST) -- President Donald Trump warned that his administration will impose new tariffs on the U.K. unless the British government dismantles its digital services tax targeting tech giants....

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