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GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

By Sue Reisinger ( April 24, 2026, 4:08 PM EDT) -- In what may be a first, a federal judge has ordered BJ's Wholesale Club to put an investor's climate-related proxy proposal up for a vote of the shareholders at the company's annual meeting. And a new study shows that more in-house counsel are staying in place despite pay increases slowing amid less competition for talent....

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