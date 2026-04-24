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Bankers Endorse FCC Fines For 'Know Your Customer' Regs

By Nadia Dreid ( April 24, 2026, 9:15 PM EDT) -- Bankers are pleased that the Federal Communications Commission is floating the idea of imposing "know your customer" rules on originating telecom providers and finding those that don't comply, since bank numbers are often among those most "spoofed" by bad actors....

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