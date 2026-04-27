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Employment Authority: Justices Skip Harassment Test Review

By Patrick Hoff ( April 24, 2026, 9:15 PM EDT) -- Law360 Employment Authority covers the biggest employment cases and trends. Catch up this week with coverage on the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to skip a Sixth Circuit ruling that set a higher bar for workers seeking to hold employers liable for harassment by clients or customers, the U.S. Department of Labor's proposed joint employer rule, and what the departure of President Donald Trump's labor secretary might mean for wage and hour policies....

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