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Atty Returns To Jones Day After Stint As Ga. Solicitor General

By Emily Johnson ( April 24, 2026, 3:59 PM EDT) -- After recently serving as Georgia's solicitor general, an attorney who clerked with the U.S. Supreme Court has returned to Jones Day in its Atlanta office, strengthening the firm's issues and appeals practice....

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