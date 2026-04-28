7th Circ. Backs $7M Loan Fraudster's 6-Year Sentence

By Celeste Bott ( April 28, 2026, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has upheld a six-year prison sentence for a financial controller on charges he defrauded two banks and caused more than $7 million in losses, backing a sentencing enhancement for his supervisory role in the scheme because he was "more than a conduit or middleman" and "actively planned, coordinated and concealed the fraud."...
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