Jenner & Block Hires 10-Year WilmerHale Litigator In DC

By Jack Rodgers ( April 28, 2026, 3:26 PM EDT) -- Jenner & Block LLP has hired a former WilmerHale partner who spent the past decade there working on commercial litigation, including class actions, government-facing litigation and consumer protection disputes, the firm announced Tuesday....
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