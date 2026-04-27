Bioscience Co. Allegedly Hid Volatility Risks From Investors
By Emilie Ruscoe ( April 27, 2026, 4:27 PM EDT) -- A company purportedly focused on using traditional Chinese medicine to treat conditions including autism spectrum disorder faces a proposed investor class action alleging it downplayed the risk it would be probed in connection with unusual volatility affecting the market for its shares....
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