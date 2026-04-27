Cannabis Co. Can't Shift Atty AI Sanctions To Rival Company
By Emily Sawicki ( April 27, 2026, 4:42 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge will not force a medical marijuana company to accept liability for sanctions incurred by its in-house counsel over the misuse of generative artificial intelligence, rejecting a rival company's arguments that the lawyer previously avoided monetary sanctions for filing errors and was likely to do so again....
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