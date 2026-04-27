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US, Indian Firms Guide $11.75B Sun Pharma-Organon Deal

By Al Barbarino ( April 27, 2026, 1:31 PM EDT) -- Indian pharmaceutical giant Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has agreed to acquire New Jersey-based Organon & Co. in an all-cash deal valued at $11.75 billion, with each side of the transaction having representation from one U.S. and one Indian law firm....

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