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Indian Solar Cells Face Steep Early US Duties

By Jack McLoone ( April 27, 2026, 11:46 AM EDT) -- Indian solar cells entering the U.S. are facing potential triple-digit antidumping duties, while those cells from Laos and Indonesia could be hit with lower duties, after the imports from all three countries were preliminarily found Monday to be sold at unfair prices....

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