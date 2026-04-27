Flagstar Bank Wins Liability Ruling Against Ex-Live Well Exec
By Melanie Dorsey ( April 27, 2026, 4:19 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge Monday granted Flagstar Bank's bid for summary judgment on liability for its civil conspiracy claim against a former executive of reverse-mortgage company Live Well, finding his guilty plea admissions in a related criminal case established that he joined a scheme to mislead lenders through inflated bond valuations....
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