Law360 Reveals Titans Of The Plaintiffs Bar

By Rachel Rippetoe ( May 25, 2026, 8:01 PM EDT) -- This past year, 10 lawyers across the country at plaintiffs' firms big and small helped secure millions of dollars in settlements and verdicts for their clients, going up against powerful defendants like Google, Monsanto and the Trump administration, earning the attorneys recognition as Law360's Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar for 2026....
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