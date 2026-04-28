4th Circ. Rejects Equestrians' Bid To Revive SafeSport Suit

By David Steele ( April 27, 2026, 8:46 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit has ruled that the U.S. Center for SafeSport, as a private entity, can legally enforce rules and impose sanctions against Olympic sport participants, denying an appeal by three former equestrian federation members contesting punishments for allegations of abuse....
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