Titan Of The Plaintiffs Bar: Cohen Milstein's Brent Johnson
By Matthew Perlman ( May 26, 2026, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Brent W. Johnson is helping to pioneer the use of antitrust law to tackle collusion in low-wage labor markets with work that includes representing workers from poultry- and meat-processing plants in a pair of cases that led to more than $600 million in settlements last year....
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