Burgum, Senate Dems Spar Over Energy Permitting Moves
By Keith Goldberg ( April 29, 2026, 8:29 PM EDT) -- U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum on Wednesday blasted a federal court's recent pause of policies that imposed stricter reviews on wind and solar projects as Senate Democrats said such moves could kill the chances for significant permitting reform legislation....
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