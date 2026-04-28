ADT Blasts 'Speculative' Bid To DQ Ogletree From Bias Case
By Gina Kim ( April 28, 2026, 10:42 PM EDT) -- ADT LLC urged a Georgia federal judge on Monday to reject an attorney's motion to disqualify Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart PC from defending it against discrimination claims while concurrently defending Microsoft Corp. in the attorney's own pregnancy bias suit, arguing the two matters are wholly separate and unrelated so there's no conflict. ...
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