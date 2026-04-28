Colo. Justices Say Car Rental Cos. Don't Qualify As Insurers

By Hope Patti ( April 27, 2026, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Car rental companies that offer supplemental insurance through their own carriers cannot be deemed insurers of customers who purchase that coverage through rental agreements, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled Monday in a case against Hertz Corp....
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