Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

US Coverage

Law360 Authority | Deep News & Analysis

Global Coverage

Law360 Pulse | The Business of Law

Mealeys

MLex

Conn. Residential Project Investor Cries Fraud On EB-5 Deal

By Grace Dixon ( April 28, 2026, 7:42 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut-based real estate investment firm involved in plans to transform a 60-acre vacant lot into a multifamily complex has filed a lawsuit in state court against co-investors, alleging its stake in the project was transferred without its consent as part of a fraud settlement involving an immigrant investor program....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections