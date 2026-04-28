Smoke Shop Blames Vape Co. For Raids And Frozen $5M

By Jonathan Capriel ( April 28, 2026, 10:05 PM EDT) -- Two Texas smoke shop owners claim they suffered police raids, arrests and nearly $5 million of their business funds being frozen, all because one of their vape suppliers, Delta Munchies LLC, sold them products containing illicit levels of THC despite marketing them as legal hemp, according to a lawsuit filed in Texas state court....
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