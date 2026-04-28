Nursing Home Hit With Wage Suit Over Meal, OT Pay

By Melanie Dorsey ( April 27, 2026, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Two former caregivers have hit a Michigan assisted living and memory care facility with a proposed collective action, alleging the facility failed to properly pay overtime by requiring hourly employees to work through unpaid meal breaks and excluding bonuses from overtime calculations. ...
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