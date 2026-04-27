7th Circ. Says Overwhelming Evidence Backs Madigan Verdict

By Celeste Bott ( April 27, 2026, 5:17 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit affirmed the conviction of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan on bribery, conspiracy and wire fraud charges on Monday, saying sufficient evidence supports the jury's finding and there was no prejudicial error in the lower court's jury instructions that warranted unwinding his 7.5-year prison sentence....
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