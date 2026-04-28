NJ County Prosecutor's Office Hit With Pregnancy Bias Suit

By Jake Maher ( April 28, 2026, 3:46 PM EDT) -- A detective from a New Jersey county prosecutor's office has sued the office and several officers for pregnancy discrimination, alleging they mocked her, took away her gun and ignored her complaints....
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