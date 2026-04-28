Microsoft Says CAT Can't Rule On Copyright In £140M Case
By Eddie Beaver ( April 28, 2026, 3:56 PM BST) -- Microsoft told a London appeals court Tuesday that the Competition Appeal Tribunal lacks jurisdiction to decide copyright infringement issues underpinning a reseller's £140 million ($189 million) case over alleged anticompetitive restrictions on the secondary software market....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.