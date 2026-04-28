Flipcause Converted To Chapter 7 After Sale, Creditor Deal
By Clara Geoghegan ( April 28, 2026, 5:40 PM EDT) -- A Delaware judge Tuesday agreed to convert the bankruptcy of charity financial technology group Flipcause to a Chapter 7 liquidation after its Chapter 11 trustee sold its assets and reached a settlement with creditors....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.