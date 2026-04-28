HSF Kramer Appoints Belfast Lead As ALSP Managing Partner

By Matt Perez ( April 28, 2026, 3:26 PM EDT) -- Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP on Tuesday announced the appointment of a partner who has been with the firm for over two decades as its new managing partner of digital legal delivery, its alternative legal services practice....
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