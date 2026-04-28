EU Parliament OKs Trade Rules With Immigration Measure

By Jack McLoone ( April 28, 2026, 4:10 PM EDT) -- The European Parliament approved updated qualification guidelines Tuesday for developing countries looking to take advantage of an instrument that allows them to import goods to the European Union with little to no tariffs, including a controversial immigration-related measure....
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