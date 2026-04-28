Commerce Orders Antidumping Duty On Algerian Steel Rebar
By Jack McLoone ( April 28, 2026, 11:33 AM EDT) -- Imported steel concrete reinforcing bar from Algeria will be subject to an over 127% antidumping duty rate in the U.S. following the issuance of a duty order Monday by the U.S. Department of Commerce....
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