Maryland Justices Allow IVF Cost Class Action To Proceed

By Hope Patti ( April 28, 2026, 2:56 PM EDT) -- A Maryland couple can pursue a proposed class action against a health insurer that they say wrongfully denied coverage for embryo thawing in connection with an in vitro fertilization procedure, the Maryland Supreme Court has ruled, finding that the insurer's subsequent payment of the claim doesn't moot the suit....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.