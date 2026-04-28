Australia Wants Online Cos. To Pay News Media Or Be Taxed
By Kevin Pinner ( April 28, 2026, 5:15 PM EDT) -- Australia has opened a second consultation on a 2.25% digital services tax that would be imposed on large social media companies and search engines if they don't pay Australian news organizations to publish their work....
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