Mich. Panel Revives Consumers Energy Gas Blast Suit

By Melanie Dorsey ( April 28, 2026, 3:51 PM EDT) -- Michigan appellate judges have revived a negligence lawsuit against Consumers Energy over a house explosion that severely injured a Detroit-area man, finding factual disputes remain over whether the utility's gas line replacement work caused leaks that led to the blast. ...
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