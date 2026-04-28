Yale University Wants Meal Plan Class Suit Chewed Up

By Brian Steele ( April 28, 2026, 4:52 PM EDT) -- A proposed class action alleging Yale University students are forced to buy meal plans at artificially inflated prices is aimed at common practices and fails to support its claims of wrongdoing, the school told a Connecticut judge in seeking to have each count either dismissed or struck....
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