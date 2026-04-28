Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

US Coverage

Law360 Authority | Deep News & Analysis

Global Coverage

Law360 Pulse | The Business of Law

Mealeys

MLex

Yale University Wants Meal Plan Class Suit Chewed Up

By Brian Steele ( April 28, 2026, 4:52 PM EDT) -- A proposed class action alleging Yale University students are forced to buy meal plans at artificially inflated prices is aimed at common practices and fails to support its claims of wrongdoing, the school told a Connecticut judge in seeking to have each count either dismissed or struck....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies