DHS Rule Ties Unpaid Asylum Fees To Denials, Removal

By Britain Eakin ( April 28, 2026, 7:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday rolled out new rules for immigration filing fees and consequences for failure to pay them that include automatic denial of pending asylum cases, loss of work permits and potential removal....
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