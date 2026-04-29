Mormons Are Having A Moment. Cue The IP Infringement Suit

By Theresa Schliep ( April 28, 2026, 6:40 PM EDT) -- With reality television and social media putting Mormons front and center in pop culture, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' copyright and trademark infringement lawsuit against a podcast critical of the LDS church implicates a common concern for brand owners in such cases: the risk of bad publicity....
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