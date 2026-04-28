Calif. Billionaire Tax Backers Say They Have 1.6M Signatures
By Maria Koklanaris ( April 28, 2026, 8:02 PM EDT) -- Supporters of a referendum that calls for a 5% tax to be levied once on the wealth of California billionaires said they are closer to getting their measure on the November ballot as they are ready to turn in nearly twice the number of required signatures....
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