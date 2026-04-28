Comey Indicted Again As Feds Call Seashell Message 'Threat'

By Phillip Bantz ( April 28, 2026, 5:15 PM EDT) -- Former FBI director James Comey was again indicted Tuesday by the Trump administration, this time over a social media post last year of an image of seashells arranged on a North Carolina beach to form the message "86 47," which prosecutors characterized as a threat of violence against the president....
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