Colo. Fertility Clinic Must Face Trimmed Data Breach Suit

By Allison Grande ( April 28, 2026, 11:35 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge on Tuesday narrowed a proposed class accusing a fertility clinic of failing to adequately protect patients' health and other personal information swept up in a 2024 data breach, preserving the plaintiffs' breach of contract and fiduciary claims while tossing, for now, several negligence, privacy and state consumer protection law allegations....
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