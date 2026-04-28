5th Circ. Judge 'Hung Up' On FDA Vape Denial Reasoning

By José Luis Martínez ( April 28, 2026, 9:00 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit judge on Tuesday pressed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on how it reviews applications from flavored vape manufacturers, asking why repeatedly denying applicants on similar grounds should not be treated as a rule requiring notice-and-comment....
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