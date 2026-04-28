Judge Grants Mortgage Broker Stock Sale Notice
By Rick Archer ( April 28, 2026, 9:10 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Tuesday allowed bankrupt home lending broker Impac Mortgage to continue to control the sale of its stock after hearing that millions of dollars in transactions took place despite an emergency order he entered Monday to restrict trading....
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